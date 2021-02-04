Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.32 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32, Briefing.com reports. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded up $22.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.08. 5,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,125. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.11 and its 200-day moving average is $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 1.71. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $60.06 and a 52 week high of $197.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Linda A. Marvin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total transaction of $168,860.00. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 45,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $7,046,176.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,367,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,580,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,073. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

