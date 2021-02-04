Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as liver diseases. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

ALGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $37.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.