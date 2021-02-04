Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Align Technology stock traded up $70.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $616.97. The company had a trading volume of 65,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,784. The firm has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $579.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $540.56 and a 200 day moving average of $414.25.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.71.

In other Align Technology news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.75, for a total transaction of $4,867,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,148 shares in the company, valued at $33,171,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,478 shares of company stock worth $6,534,778. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.