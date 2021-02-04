Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $19.25 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $12.78 on Wednesday, hitting $267.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,677,270. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.19. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $723.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. China Renaissance Securities increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

