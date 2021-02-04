Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share.

BABA traded up $13.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.63. 1,054,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,677,270. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $724.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Truist lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

