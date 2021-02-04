Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Increased by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $16,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $266.98. 556,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,843,520. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.23. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. China Renaissance Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

