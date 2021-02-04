Algorand (ALGO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $376.50 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001945 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $916.51 million and approximately $376.50 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00207243 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007701 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $711.33 or 0.01901039 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,530,880 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

