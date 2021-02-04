Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

AXU stock opened at C$3.78 on Tuesday. Alexco Resource has a twelve month low of C$1.00 and a twelve month high of C$4.65.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

