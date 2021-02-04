Alcanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) Short Interest Update

Alcanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LQSIF traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.69. 63,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,008. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. Alcanna has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $6.26.
