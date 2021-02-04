Alcanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) Short Interest Update

Alcanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LQSIF traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.69. 63,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,008. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. Alcanna has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $6.26.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retail of wines, spirits, coolers, liqueurs, beers, cannabis, and specialty products in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Liquor Operations and Cannabis Operations. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 255 stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Alaska, and Connecticut under the Liquor Depot, Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, and Brown Jug brand names; and 22 cannabis retail locations under the Nova Cannabis brand in Alberta and Ontario.

