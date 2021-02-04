Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.84

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.84 and traded as low as $2.62. Akers Biosciences shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 208,025 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84.
Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter.
About Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER)
Akers Biosciences, Inc focuses on the development of a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, a coronavirus causing a pandemic. It has a collaboration agreement with Premas Biotech PVT Ltd. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.
