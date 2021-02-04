Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Shares of AKRO opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.42.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $281,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,322,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 16,115 shares of company stock worth $447,916 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 222.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 26,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 616.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.