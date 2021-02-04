Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Downgraded by Pareto Securities to Hold

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) was downgraded by research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AKRTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

AKRTF stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through Projects and Services segments. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

