Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on EADSF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Airbus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Airbus alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,171 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $78,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

OTCMKTS:EADSF opened at $107.80 on Monday. Airbus has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $152.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.68.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.