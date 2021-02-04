Aion (AION) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.52 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Aion has a total market cap of $39.56 million and approximately $6.52 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0811 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,240.91 or 1.00374571 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.33 or 0.01167946 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023982 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.19 or 0.00305086 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.88 or 0.00207211 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002218 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001585 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00033738 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00039058 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.