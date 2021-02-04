Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.23 Million

Analysts expect that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will post $16.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.08 million. Agenus posted sales of $34.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $74.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.90 million to $80.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $64.33 million, with estimates ranging from $41.00 million to $89.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agenus.

Get Agenus alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGEN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. Agenus has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $836.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Agenus in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agenus in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in Agenus by 18.4% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Agenus by 60.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Agenus by 36.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.