Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.28

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.28 and traded as high as $37.18. Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) shares last traded at $36.87, with a volume of 57,198 shares.

AFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of C$716.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$33.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.37.

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.99. The company had revenue of C$281.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 2.4315669 EPS for the current year.

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

