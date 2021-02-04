Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 828,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Afya during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. GAM Holding AG increased its position in Afya by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Afya by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

AFYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Afya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Afya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.28.

NASDAQ AFYA opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Afya has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Afya had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $57.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Afya will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

