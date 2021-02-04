Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Aflac stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,278,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,819. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,340 shares of company stock worth $2,462,884. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

