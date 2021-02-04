Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $79.45

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.45 and traded as high as $86.20. Aew Uk Reit shares last traded at $85.80, with a volume of 213,755 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.69. The firm has a market cap of £132.42 million and a PE ratio of 16.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. Aew Uk Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.94%.

AEW UK REIT plc (the 'Company') is a closed ended Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') incorporated on 1 April 2015 and domiciled in the UK.

