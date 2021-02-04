Aeon Price Tops $0.20 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000551 BTC on major exchanges. Aeon has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $7,528.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.80 or 0.00405652 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000702 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

