AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 219 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $9,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,663,000 after buying an additional 410,210 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Okta by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,644,000 after purchasing an additional 306,924 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,825,000 after purchasing an additional 229,441 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,886,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,353,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKTA. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.80.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.27, for a total value of $12,913,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,983.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 296,650 shares of company stock valued at $72,353,557 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $280.15. 12,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of -143.13 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $287.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.06 and its 200 day moving average is $229.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.