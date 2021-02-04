AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 191,120 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,120 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $11,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,179,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,478,000 after acquiring an additional 555,942 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 512,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,209,000 after acquiring an additional 44,236 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,092,000 after acquiring an additional 300,603 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 376,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6,791.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 321,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,546,000 after purchasing an additional 316,408 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.41. The stock had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,503. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $91.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.26 and its 200 day moving average is $83.64.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

