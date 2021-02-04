AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 165,566 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,566 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $35,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 603.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,763,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,419,000 after buying an additional 1,512,821 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 317.7% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 845,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,272,000 after purchasing an additional 643,062 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 65.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 527,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,569,000 after purchasing an additional 208,523 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICVT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.37. The stock had a trading volume of 252,072 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.98. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

