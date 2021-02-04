AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,080 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,080 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $12,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 89,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,199. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.20. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $83.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

