AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,999 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.77. The company had a trading volume of 29,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,699. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.36. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.