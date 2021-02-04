AE Wealth Management LLC Has $42.21 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 81,906 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $42,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,354 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,417,000 after acquiring an additional 710,164 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,824,000 after acquiring an additional 590,477 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,932,000 after acquiring an additional 324,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,194,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.43. 1,022,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,604. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.40.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

