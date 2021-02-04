AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP opened at $138.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.