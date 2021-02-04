Adyen’s (ADYEN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADYEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €860.80 ($1,012.71).

