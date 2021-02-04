Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Shares of AVK opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $17.25.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.