Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,238,000 after acquiring an additional 398,468 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,606 shares of company stock valued at $24,907,533. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

AMD stock opened at $87.89 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.35.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

