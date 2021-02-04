Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,350,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 60,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,606 shares of company stock worth $24,907,533. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 813.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 800,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 712,792 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMD stock opened at $87.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.89 and a 200-day moving average of $84.35. The company has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $99.23.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
