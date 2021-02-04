Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,350,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 60,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,606 shares of company stock worth $24,907,533. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 813.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 800,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 712,792 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

AMD stock opened at $87.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.89 and a 200-day moving average of $84.35. The company has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

