Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.92-3.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10-1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.92-3.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.02. The company had a trading volume of 24,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,262. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $283.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

