adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised adidas to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $199.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $167.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.90, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. adidas has a 1 year low of $87.65 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Analysts predict that adidas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,701,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 18.6% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

