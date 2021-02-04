adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised adidas to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $199.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $167.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.90, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. adidas has a 1 year low of $87.65 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,701,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 18.6% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.
