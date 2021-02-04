adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Societe Generale cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS ADDYY traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 121.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.75. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $87.65 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. Analysts expect that adidas will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in adidas during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,701,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in adidas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of adidas by 32.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of adidas by 15.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

