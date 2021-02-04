AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $326.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to announce $326.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $331.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $314.00 million. AdaptHealth reported sales of $149.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $284.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.76 million.

Several analysts recently commented on AHCO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

In related news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 1,882,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $52,601,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $418,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,979,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,910,967 shares of company stock worth $53,652,501. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 11,211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,734,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,823,000 after buying an additional 1,718,883 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,310,000 after buying an additional 321,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after buying an additional 1,090,557 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,912,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 375,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

AHCO stock traded down $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $35.97. 43,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,098. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -608.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

