Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Sells 62 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $201.36 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.44. The company has a market capitalization of $392.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

