Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Truist from $90.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.77.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $95.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.