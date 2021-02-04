Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 561,500 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 688,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ACRS stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. Equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

