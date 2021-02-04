Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 36 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $47,003,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 693,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,069,000 after acquiring an additional 21,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.64.

Amedisys stock traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $291.86. 119,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.95 and a 1 year high of $325.12.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total value of $235,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,680 shares of company stock worth $1,020,682. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

