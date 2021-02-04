Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMM. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 292,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 187,374 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $1,002,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 24.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 45,905 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $401,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $340,000.

Get Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund alerts:

RMM stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,777. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $21.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%.

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.