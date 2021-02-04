Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.20. The company had a trading volume of 507,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,762. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.40. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $153.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

