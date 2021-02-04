Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 23,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EWH traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,771,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,120. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $26.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

