Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 2.7% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 89,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 24,125 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 13,464 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 743.3% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

QUAL stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,096 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.28.

