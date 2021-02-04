Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,647 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 33,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 29,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KSM stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,712. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

