Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 91,281 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,207 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.08. 114,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,564. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

