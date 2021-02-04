Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,530,349 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $61,199,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 29,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,016 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $76,021,000 after purchasing an additional 292,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.28.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,105,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,278,448. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average is $38.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

