Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock Price Up 6.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) shot up 6.8% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.30. 1,358,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,073,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Specifically, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 243,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,049.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 296,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,484.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ARAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $483.30 million, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accuray by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 174,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Accuray by 2,065.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 604,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 576,250 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Accuray by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

