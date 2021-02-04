Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Trimmed by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,123,000 after buying an additional 61,548 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1,294.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,985,000 after acquiring an additional 74,574 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4,007.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,701,946 shares of company stock valued at $152,000,420. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.58.

ACN stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.63. 73,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,790. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.02.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.