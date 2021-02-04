Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from $258.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.58.

NYSE:ACN opened at $248.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.39 and its 200 day moving average is $239.16. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,824,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $70,387.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,701,946 shares of company stock worth $152,000,420. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

