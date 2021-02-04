Abundance Wealth Counselors Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,925 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.5% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,243 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 19,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 25,875 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,978,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.37.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $243.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.53. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $245.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.